U.S. Marshals capture Killeen suspect in manslaughter in the state of Illinois

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Illinois Division arrested Tuesday morning Jarian Webster Isby, 24, wanted by the Killeen Police Department in Central Texas for intoxication manslaughter that led to the death of Donald Daniel Eagen, 45.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:58 p.m. Apr. 7 at the intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive to a 911 call about a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Upon arrival, they located Eagen unconscious in the passenger of a red sedan and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On November 9, the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned charging Isby with intoxication manslaughter with a Vehicle. Justice of the Peace Nicola James issued a warrant for his arrest.

Information was received that Isby had left the state and was believed to be in Illinois. Isby was located and arrested at 8:50 a.m. Dec. 19 by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Illinois Division.

Isby is awaiting extradition to Bell County.

