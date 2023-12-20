Waco Police Department reports 13 percent decrease in violent crimes in 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -As we head into the last weeks of the year central Texas police departments are looking into the statistics of violent and nonviolent crimes over the year.

Waco police has reported a total of 2035 violent crimes from January this year to the end of November, which is a 13 percent decrease from 2022, which had 2346 violent crimes.

Offenses for violent crimes include murder, assault, robbery and sexual assault.

Waco Police Department reported violent and nonviolent crimes from January 2023 to November 2023, comparing statistics from 2022 (Jessica Rajkumar)

This year, Waco Police Department reported from January 2023 to November 2023 there were 130 sexual assault crimes, 89 robberies, 1805 assault crimes and 11 murder crimes.

Chief of Waco Police Sheryl Victorian says every day at the department, “it takes a combination of everybody from our support team, our investigations team and our patrol team to get to the place where we are, and I am very glad to be leading this team.”

Victorian says that one of her goals when she came into the department was making more community connections who can reach the younger generations.

“If you look at research education plays an important key of whether or not somebody ends up in a life of crime. And we just want to show our kids that we care, and we support them, and we want to make sure they have what they need to be successful.”

According to Victorian, these partnerships and community events are essential to informing people how to protect themselves and prevent further crimes.

“If we didn’t have that relationship with those community partners to come out and support us when we do those kinds of events, then the information probably wouldn’t get out.”

While she is happy that the number of violent crimes has gone down, Victorian says that there is still a lot of work she wants to do next year.

“I have a list...of things I’d like to do in the future, just to make sure we’re a better department, a model department, and that people are looking to us to see how to provide police services.”

Victorian and Waco police department officials add that the 13 percent decrease does not include the number of crimes for the month of December and the total end of year crime statistics will be available at the end of January next year.

For more information on violent and nonviolent crime statistics, click here for the Waco Police Department crime statistics page.

