Animal shelter in Temple weeks away from grand reopening after expansion project

Temple animal shelter adding final touches ahead of grand reopening
Temple animal shelter adding final touches ahead of grand reopening(Madison Herber KWTX)
By Madison Herber
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple is getting ready to open the doors of its renovated - and rebranded - animal adoption center.

“A whole rebrand: Heart to Home Animal Adoption Center. We just wanted a very inviting place for people to come by,” said Nohely Mackowiak with the City of Temple. “If you saw the shelter before this major renovation, it looks a lot different. Plainly, it used to look a little sad but now it’s colorful.”

Additionally, there are newly renovated kennels that are now doubled in size, and more than doubled in quantity.

“Before, we only had 30 dog kennels and now we have more than 70, so we are hoping we can get more animals adopted,” Mackowiak explains.

The renovation includes an outdoor meet-and-greet area where you can get a better idea of your four legged friend’s personality.

The city said about 70 animals are adopted each month from the shelter and it is hoping the new space will increase the number of visitors and adoptions.

“The overall goal is to just get as many dogs adopted as possible. We hope that with these new renovations and this new feel of the facility that it will accomplish that and hopefully get less dogs out of the street and into people’s homes,” Mackowiak says.

You are still able to go in an adopt. The grand reopening for the renovated facility is on Jan. 10, where adoptions will be half off.

