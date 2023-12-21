Brief break in the rainfall Friday, but more heading our way into the holiday weekend

Waves of showers and non-severe storms are expected to push across Texas over the course of the next few days, so be sure to check out our full break down on where the travel troubles will be across Texas before you hit the road. If you’re doing any holiday travel you’ll want to plan for some wet roadways! Light to moderate rain showers have been ongoing across Central Texas today and will continue into the overnight hours. We cannot rule out some pockets of heavier rainfall overnight with some rumbles of thunder too - But we’re not expecting any severe weather. After this wave of rain pushes east through Central Texas, we’re expecting a brief break in the rain heading into Friday as disturbance #1 moves away. There could be a few lingering showers around Friday morning with another round of patchy dense fog. Rain chances come to a close for most Friday and we stay dry into the night too. There may be some rain ongoing towards our south/southeast. We could even see some partial clearing of our skies from west to east into the afternoon. With a break from the rain and southerly winds - Morning lows will be in the upper 50s with afternoon highs around 70°.

The wet and unsettled weather pattern will continue into the holiday weekend with disturbance #2 heading eastward bringing another round of widespread rain and storms arriving late Saturday evening through midday Sunday. Thankfully the severe weather threat will remain low, but rounds of heavy rain will be possible. Additional rain amounts Saturday into Sunday will total around a quarter-inch to an inch west of I-35 and three-quarters of an inch to 2 inches along/east of I-35 with isolated higher amounts possible. We should all mostly see a continuation of dry weather for most of the day Saturday, but once we head into the afternoon and evening, another round of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will move in from the west. Rain will sweep eastward across Central Texas Saturday night into Sunday. As a Pacific cold front races through - Rain chances will end from west to east, with rain mainly staying east of I-45 by Sunday afternoon. That means any of those Christmas Eve evening plans and Santa’s arrival is looking good to go. Temperatures in the morning Saturday and Sunday will be near 60° with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s possible for the afternoon… So not feeling very Christmassy leading up to Christmas Day. That cold front will usher in cooler and drier air starting Sunday evening into Christmas morning. Christmas Day looks stunning and sunny! Temperatures will drop back down into the 40s for the morning and 50s for the afternoon. For the final week of 2023 - We’re expecting more seasonable conditions with highs in the upper 50s to around 60° and morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. The forecast for next week is looking dry and quiet as we get ready to ring in the new year!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.