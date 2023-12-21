Advertise
Cedar Park man arrested after alleged assaults, arson investigation started

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - A Cedar Park man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple people with a wooden board and starting a house fire, according to the Cedar Park Police Department.

On Dec. 21, 2023, Cedar Park police officers responded to the 1400 block of Pagedale Drive in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that neighbors in the area had confronted 37-year-old man Rodney Reed who had allegedly assaulted multiple people with a wooden board, police say.

The assaults took place outside and police say they discovered that Reed had caused significant damage to a vehicle nearby.

While officers were putting Reed in custody, they noticed a large fire had broken out in a nearby home.

Cedar Park firefighters, who were already on scene treating a victim of the alleged assault, immediately shifted their focus to the fire with help from the Austin Fire Department, according to police.

Police say the fire was eventually put out, but not before the structure suffered significant damage.

Reed was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Once in custody, police say Reed was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An arson investigation was initiated for Reed, and he continues to be investigated for the alleged assaults, according to police.

