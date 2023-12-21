Advertise
Crews respond to early morning structure fire in Temple

(Temple Fire and Rescue)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire Thursday morning.

At around 9:20 a.m., firefighters got a report of a structure fire in the 900 block of Alamo Court.

When units arrived on scene, Temple Fire and Rescue says they saw a one-story building with smoke coming from the front door and attic.

Firefights found one person inside the structure at the time of the fire.

Once they verified the residents were out of the home, firefighters immediately started searching for the source of the fire.

At around 10:25 a.m., Temple Fire and Rescue says the fire was under control.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with six units and 14 personnel, along with one unit and four personnel from the Belton Fire Department.

Temple Fire and Rescue investigators determined the fire started in the home’s water heater.

