(Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey)

Delores Eleanor Hart, of Waco, Texas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

She was born December 23, 1939, in Cassville, Missouri, to Edward Hart and Mae Juel, and was raised in Houston, Texas. Delores worked in the oil industry for many years and got her undergraduate degree at the University of Kansas and her masters at the University of Houston. She taught at the University of Houston where she eventually became the Head of Human Resources.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Hart and Mae Juel; her brother, James Harris; and sister, Mary Ellen Griffin. She is survived by her husband, Johney Williams; her brother, Bobby Harris; nieces, Julie Myers Miller, and Laura Myers; her nephew, Bart Myers; and the Williams, Watkins, and Marsh families. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Per her request no visitation or funeral services will be held. Arrangements are being made for a private family service at a later date.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on Delores’ “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com

VIEW ORIGINAL: https://www.whbfamily.com/obituaries/Delores-Eleanor-Hart?obId=30169279#/obituaryInfo

Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.