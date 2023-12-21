Advertise
Employee assaulted during Houston drug store robbery

By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a drug store robbery and assault.

The robbery occurred on Sept. 29 at around 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Richmond.

Police say the suspect was walking around the store and picking up several items.

Surveillance footage shows the man attempt to walk out the store with the items without paying and being approached by a female employee.

The suspect then proceeds to assault the woman by punching her in the face multiple times and fleeing from the scene, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old Black man who was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).

