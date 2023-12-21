Hillsboro Sheriff’s Office warns of scam alert

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hillsboro County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam alert involving a person impersonating a deputy.

According to several reports, residents are receiving calls from someone identifying themselves as a detective with the Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller is then telling the person that they have an active warrant and soliciting payment to take care of it.

“If you receive one of these calls, DO NOT provide any information. DO NOT set up payment plans or provide any monetary amount (bitcoin, wire money, etc…). Just simply hang up the phone, and consider adding them to your block list,” said Hillsboro County Sheriff Rodney B. Watson.

Anyone worried about being a victim is to call at 254-582-5313 and press option 1 for dispatch.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.