Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Hillsboro Sheriff’s Office warns of scam alert

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hillsboro County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam alert involving a person impersonating a deputy.

According to several reports, residents are receiving calls from someone identifying themselves as a detective with the Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller is then telling the person that they have an active warrant and soliciting payment to take care of it.

“If you receive one of these calls, DO NOT provide any information. DO NOT set up payment plans or provide any monetary amount (bitcoin, wire money, etc…). Just simply hang up the phone, and consider adding them to your block list,” said Hillsboro County Sheriff Rodney B. Watson.

Anyone worried about being a victim is to call at 254-582-5313 and press option 1 for dispatch.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Robert Yancy, Jr and Leonor Priestle
Escaped Texas inmate captured; mother charged
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park

Latest News

Waco Police Department building renovated with new windows
Temple animal shelter adding final touches ahead of grand reopening
Animal shelter in Temple weeks away from grand reopening after expansion project
Employee assaulted during Houston drug store robbery
Doc Anderson (Left) and Devvie Duke (Right).
Doc Anderson endorses Devvie Duke in State House District 56 race