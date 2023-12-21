McCain’s 21 points lift No 21. Duke to 78-70 win over No. 10 Baylor
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The No. 10 ranked Baylor men’s basketball team falls to the No. 21 ranked Duke 70-78 Wednesday night.
After starting the season on a nine-game winning streak, the Bears have lost their past two games.
The loss was Baylor’s lowest scoring game of the season.
Rayj Dennis led the way for Baylor, going 7/15 from the field for 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
Baylor will look to snap their two-game losing streak when Miss Valley State comes to Waco this Friday (Dec. 22).
