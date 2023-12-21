Advertise
McCain’s 21 points lift No 21. Duke to 78-70 win over No. 10 Baylor

Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket past Baylor players, including guard Ja'Kobe...
Duke guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket past Baylor players, including guard Ja'Kobe Walter (4), during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The No. 10 ranked Baylor men’s basketball team falls to the No. 21 ranked Duke 70-78 Wednesday night.

After starting the season on a nine-game winning streak, the Bears have lost their past two games.

The loss was Baylor’s lowest scoring game of the season.

Rayj Dennis led the way for Baylor, going 7/15 from the field for 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Baylor will look to snap their two-game losing streak when Miss Valley State comes to Waco this Friday (Dec. 22).

