McLennan Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser leaving, interim replacement found

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan Central Appraisal District (MCAD) Board of Directors announced their Chief Appraiser, Joe Don Bobbitt, is leaving the position.

Bobbitt has accepted the position of Chief Appraiser at the Tarrant Appraisal District.

““During his tenure with MCAD (Bobbitt) has exceeded our expectations in a short period of time,” said MCAD Board Chair Ben Perry. ”Please know we are excited for Joe Don, we will miss him but McLennan County’s loss is certainly Tarrant County’s gain.”

Deputy Chief Appraiser Jim Halbert will serve as Interim Chief Appraiser until the board appoints someone to the position permanently.

“I look forward to serving the taxpayers and entities of McLennan County as interim Chief Appraiser,” Halbert said. ““I am grateful to the Board of Directors for this opportunity to move the district forward into its next chapter.”

Bobbitt showed praise for Halbert being the one to replace him.

“Jim is the best choice as my replacement,” Bobbitt said. “He is a native Wacoan with deep ties to the community, a Baylor graduate, and the utmost professional.”

Bobbit served in the MCAD for 12 years and as the Chief Appraiser since May 2020.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.