Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

McLennan Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser leaving, interim replacement found

(Photo by John Carroll)
(Photo by John Carroll)(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan Central Appraisal District (MCAD) Board of Directors announced their Chief Appraiser, Joe Don Bobbitt, is leaving the position.

Bobbitt has accepted the position of Chief Appraiser at the Tarrant Appraisal District.

““During his tenure with MCAD (Bobbitt) has exceeded our expectations in a short period of time,” said MCAD Board Chair Ben Perry. ”Please know we are excited for Joe Don, we will miss him but McLennan County’s loss is certainly Tarrant County’s gain.”

Deputy Chief Appraiser Jim Halbert will serve as Interim Chief Appraiser until the board appoints someone to the position permanently.

“I look forward to serving the taxpayers and entities of McLennan County as interim Chief Appraiser,” Halbert said. ““I am grateful to the Board of Directors for this opportunity to move the district forward into its next chapter.”

Bobbitt showed praise for Halbert being the one to replace him.

“Jim is the best choice as my replacement,” Bobbitt said. “He is a native Wacoan with deep ties to the community, a Baylor graduate, and the utmost professional.”

Bobbit served in the MCAD for 12 years and as the Chief Appraiser since May 2020.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Robert Yancy, Jr and Leonor Priestle
Escaped Texas inmate captured; mother charged

Latest News

KWTX@4: The Salvation Army Waco needs your help meeting Red Kettle Campaign goal this holiday...
KWTX@4: The Salvation Army Waco needs your help meeting Red Kettle Campaign goal this holiday season. - 12.21.23
KWTX@4: Combatting holiday loneliness, Barbie power, and more. - 12.21.23
KWTX@4: Combatting holiday loneliness, Barbie power, and more. - 12.21.23
Temple Police Department encourages those who will be traveling for the holidays to enroll...
Temple and Killeen police offer House Watch Program for residents traveling out of town
Ilona Cabudsan, a teacher from the Philippines visiting Texas through a cultural exchange...
Struggling to find teachers close to home, some Texas schools are looking overseas for help