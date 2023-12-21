Santa Claus comes to town Sunday night and puts an end to rain!

Waves of showers and non-severe storms are expected to push across Texas over the course of the next few days, so be sure to check out our full break down on where the travel troubles will be across Texas before you head out the door. The best rain chances across the state are expected across North, Central, and East Texas so even if you’re staying close to home, you’ll need to break out the rain gear over the coming days! Temperatures this morning starting out in the upper 50s and low 60s will warm up only into the mid-60s thanks overcast skies and impending rain. We’ll kick off the day with some fog near and west of I-35 and also some scattered light showers moving through from time to time. Rain this morning won’t impact us all and it will be generally light to kick off the morning, but we’re expecting a more widespread area of light rain to push in after midday today from the west. Widely scattered to numerous light rain showers are expected this afternoon with potentially some steadier downpours working through overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. Late-day and overnight rain chances near 60% will drop to 50% Friday morning and continue to drop to near 20% Friday afternoon since rain likely steadily wanes during the day. With rain largely coming to a close tomorrow afternoon and with the possibility of a few peeks of sunshine getting through the clouds, late-day highs tomorrow will warm into the upper 60s and maybe even into the low 70s depending on whether or not sunshine returns. Even though we have two days of decently high rain chances today and tomorrow, most of the rain will be light and not amount to terribly much bringing us a tenth-inch to quarter-inch of rain with locally higher downpours.

Today and tomorrow are unfortunately NOT the only two days of rain we’ll see leading up to Christmas. Higher rain chances and even higher rainfall totals are expected as the second storm system pushes in Saturday and especially Sunday! Believe it or not, most of the day Saturday could be rain-free with a few scattered showers and non-severe storms moving in. Most of the rain Saturday may stay farther to our south across the Brazos Valley and across the I-10 corridor. With scattered rain instead of widespread rain, Saturday’s forecast calls for morning temperatures in the upper 50s to warm into the mid-to-upper 60s. Although a good chunk of the day will feature rain chances likely below 40%, we’ll see rain chances climb late in the afternoon and especially Saturday night to near 80% as widespread light-to-moderate rain pushes through. As our big storm system pushes through the area, we’ll potentially see more thunderstorms and downpours push through through at least midday Sunday. Thankfully, we’re not expected severe weather with Sunday’s storms, but heavy downpours could really snarl travel from San Antonio through DFW and into the Houston area. For Central Texas, rain should steadily come to a close Sunday afternoon from west-to-east and we could even see the return of late-day sunshine too as highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain may still continue near I-45 through sunset, but we’ll all likely dry out when the sun goes down. Sunshine is expected on Christmas! Santa Claus will not only bring us presents but he’ll also pull a cold front through the area Sunday night which will drop our temperatures into the mid-40s Christmas morning as high temperatures warm only into the upper 50 with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.