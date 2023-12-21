Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple and Killeen police offer House Watch Program for residents traveling out of town

Temple Police Department encourages those who will be traveling for the holidays to enroll...
Temple Police Department encourages those who will be traveling for the holidays to enroll their house in the house watch program(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Traveling during the holidays can be stressful, as well as leaving your home unattended.

Both Temple and Killeen Police Departments are offering to look out for suspicious activities near your home, if you register your address.

Ofelia Miramontez with the Killeen police department says “It’s a resource that helps our citizens protect their property.”

She explains how the presence of an officer can “deter the criminal activity away from” your home, and it helps to have “officers patrol the area.”

Megan Price with the city of Temple says their house watch program is a good alternative for people who might feel uncomfortable with leaving their house unguarded.

“If you don’t have family that lives close or maybe your neighbor is out of town as well or you live somewhere kind of far off from people around you, I think this is a great alternative.”

While price acknowledges that security systems such as cameras or alarms can help, a police officer on patrol can be more effective.

“Officers are checking for signs of forced entry broken doors, broken windows, they are looking for things out of the ordinary. Of course, if there is cause for concern they will obviously stop at your residence and check it out and make sure everything is okay.”

While the program is all year round, during the holidays Miramontez says it never hurts to have an extra set of eyes when you can’t be there.

“Throughout the year people take vacations whether its spring break or summer break, I know many people don’t know about it but like we say it’s a resource that helps our citizens protect their property.”

Temple and Killeen residents can sign up by visiting their police department or calling the department’s front desk to register or receive more information.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Robert Yancy, Jr and Leonor Priestle
Escaped Texas inmate captured; mother charged

Latest News

Ilona Cabudsan, a teacher from the Philippines visiting Texas through a cultural exchange...
Struggling to find teachers close to home, some Texas schools are looking overseas for help
Cedar Park man arrested after alleged assaults, arson investigation started
Crews respond to early morning structure fire in Temple
Holiday Travel
Central Texas holiday travel information: Road and air travel, weather, traffic cameras, gas prices, coronavirus
Scam Alert
Hillsboro Sheriff’s Office warns of scam alert