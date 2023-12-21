Temple and Killeen police offer House Watch Program for residents traveling out of town

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Traveling during the holidays can be stressful, as well as leaving your home unattended.

Both Temple and Killeen Police Departments are offering to look out for suspicious activities near your home, if you register your address.

Ofelia Miramontez with the Killeen police department says “It’s a resource that helps our citizens protect their property.”

She explains how the presence of an officer can “deter the criminal activity away from” your home, and it helps to have “officers patrol the area.”

Megan Price with the city of Temple says their house watch program is a good alternative for people who might feel uncomfortable with leaving their house unguarded.

“If you don’t have family that lives close or maybe your neighbor is out of town as well or you live somewhere kind of far off from people around you, I think this is a great alternative.”

While price acknowledges that security systems such as cameras or alarms can help, a police officer on patrol can be more effective.

“Officers are checking for signs of forced entry broken doors, broken windows, they are looking for things out of the ordinary. Of course, if there is cause for concern they will obviously stop at your residence and check it out and make sure everything is okay.”

While the program is all year round, during the holidays Miramontez says it never hurts to have an extra set of eyes when you can’t be there.

“Throughout the year people take vacations whether its spring break or summer break, I know many people don’t know about it but like we say it’s a resource that helps our citizens protect their property.”

Temple and Killeen residents can sign up by visiting their police department or calling the department’s front desk to register or receive more information.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.