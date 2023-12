WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One of the tallest buildings in Waco finished getting a big upgrade recently.

The ten-story Waco Police Department building now has new windows.

More than 41,000 square feet of glass was replaced in the building, according to the City’s facilities project manager.

The project had a budget of nearly $4 million.

