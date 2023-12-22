Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

7-year-old boy released from hospital just in time for Christmas months after bicycle crash

Ashton, a 7-year-old Michigan boy, is coming home from the hospital after colliding with a bus in October. (Source: WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A Michigan boy is returning home just in time for the holidays months after being seriously injured in a crash.

WILX reports that 7-year-old Ashton was riding his bike when he went into the roadway and collided with a school bus in October.

He was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries that included a broken shoulder blade, femur, pelvis, hip and rib.

Ashton had to go through four surgeries in the first few days at the hospital and had to have his spleen and appendix removed.

His road to recovery is still lengthy, but his family is rallying around him during the holiday season and happy to have him home.

“It was terrible, it was tragic, but he’s still here. So, let’s take advantage of what we do have,” his mother, Kayla Briseno, said. “This guy is the one that pulls us all together. It’s for him. That’s all that matters.”

Ashton will have to return to the hospital in January 2024 but will be enjoying the holidays with his family.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Robert Yancy, Jr and Leonor Priestle
Escaped Texas inmate captured; mother charged

Latest News

FILE - A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma, Wash., where Manuel...
Jury acquits 3 Washington state officers in death of a Black man who told them he couldn’t breathe
110 pounds of ketamine found in traveler’s baggage at Detroit Metro Airport
FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for...
Texas begins flying migrants from southern border to Chicago. The 1st plane carried over 120 people
Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive