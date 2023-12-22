Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

A 75-year-old woman is celebrating 53 years at McDonald’s

It's milestone of working for McDonald's for a Florida woman. (Source: WPTV/BARBARA CRAMER/MCDONALD'S/CNN)
By WPTV staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) - It’s a celebration of service this holiday season.

In Fort Pierce in southeast Florida, a 75-year-old woman who’s been working at McDonald’s marked a huge milestone.

She’s being called a “McLegend.”

Barbara Cramer, a one-of-a-kind treasure on the Treasure Coast, has worked at local McDonald’s locations for 53 years.

“We are proud to have you as part of our family. We are honored to celebrate this special moment with you,” said Ricky Wade, a Fort Pierce McDonald’s owner.

Cramer showed her love for those that make this restaurant run. She said it means “everything. Sorry. I just love it here.”

Cramer said she started here in 1970.

“I just applied for the school board, and then the next day, I applied here at this store, and they called me first. So I came here, and I winded up, you know, working my way up.”

She’s seen so much change, in the prices and “old registers where you had to punch in the total and you had to hit the bar to get the cash register out,” Cramer said.

Cramer said she never thought of working anywhere else.

And as she reflects on the past, she has no plans to fully retire anytime soon.

Cramer calls herself “semi-retired,” working at the Fort Pierce McDonald’s and other locations part time.

Copyright 2023 WFLX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Milwaukee...
Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington
Brady's Friday Afternoon FastCast
Temple home fire
Crews respond to structure fire in Temple
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) finds room to run between Atlanta...
Former NFL player Mike Williams died of dental-related sepsis, medical examiner says