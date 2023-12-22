Arrest warrants issued for 2 men involved in Covington burglary

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is searching for two men involved in a burglary that occurred in the Covington area.

Active arrest warrants have been issued for Charles Douglas Ratliff, aka Shrek, and Deandrea Jabar Turner, aka Pete, on the charge of burglary of a building, according to HCSO.

Ratliff is described by HCSO as a 30-year-old white man who is 6′1″ tall and weighs 320 pounds.

Turner is described by HCSO as a 45-year-old Black man who is 5′7″ tall and weighs 205 pounds.

Anyone with information on either of the two men are asked to call HCSO at 254-582-5313 and press option one to reach dispatch or call your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.