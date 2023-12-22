Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Arrest warrants issued for 2 men involved in Covington burglary

Deandrea Jabar Turner, aka Pete, on the left and Charles Douglas Ratliff, aka Shrek, on the...
Deandrea Jabar Turner, aka Pete, on the left and Charles Douglas Ratliff, aka Shrek, on the right.(Hill County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is searching for two men involved in a burglary that occurred in the Covington area.

Active arrest warrants have been issued for Charles Douglas Ratliff, aka Shrek, and Deandrea Jabar Turner, aka Pete, on the charge of burglary of a building, according to HCSO.

Ratliff is described by HCSO as a 30-year-old white man who is 6′1″ tall and weighs 320 pounds.

Turner is described by HCSO as a 45-year-old Black man who is 5′7″ tall and weighs 205 pounds.

Anyone with information on either of the two men are asked to call HCSO at 254-582-5313 and press option one to reach dispatch or call your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

Brady's Friday Afternoon FastCast
Temple home fire
Crews respond to structure fire in Temple
Santa visiting the babies
Santa Claus makes a special visit to Tiny Texans
Baby Boy Carter in College Station
Tiny Texans celebrate Christmas