‘Cedar Fever’ season returns to Central Texas

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans are bracing for runny noses and itchy eyes as “Cedar Fever” season is back in Central Texas.

The Texas A&M Forest Service say ash juniper trees are the reason for the pollen, rather than true cedar trees.

On of the features that make ash junipers unique is that they’re one of the only trees in our region that pollinate more during the winter.

“Cedar Fever” season typically last from December until February, with it peaking in mid-January.

Baylor Scott and White says up to 20% of Texans suffer from cedar pollen allergies.

'Cedar Fever' season returns to Central Texas
