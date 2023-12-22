Advertise
Central Texas athletes put pen to paper on Early Signing Day

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to our Central Texas high school athletes who are moving on to collegiate level! The following is a list of athletes who participated and signed their National Letter of Intent on Early Signing Day:

China Spring High School

Greydon Grimes - University of Kansas (football)

Zach May - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (basketball)

Cash McCollum - University of North Texas (football)

Raelynn Smith - Bethel College (Kansas) (soccer)

Connally High School

Kobe Black - University of Texas (football)

Kiefer Sibley - University of North Texas (football)

Copperas Cove High School

Michael Uini - University of Georgia (football)

Lorena High School

Collin Cook - National Guard/U.S. Army (military)

Avery Harris - Southwestern University (basketball)

Korah Ives - Eastern New Mexico University (volleyball/track)

Jadon Porter - Baylor University (football)

