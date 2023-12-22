Central Texas athletes put pen to paper on Early Signing Day
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to our Central Texas high school athletes who are moving on to collegiate level! The following is a list of athletes who participated and signed their National Letter of Intent on Early Signing Day:
China Spring High School
Greydon Grimes - University of Kansas (football)
Zach May - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (basketball)
Cash McCollum - University of North Texas (football)
Raelynn Smith - Bethel College (Kansas) (soccer)
Connally High School
Kobe Black - University of Texas (football)
Kiefer Sibley - University of North Texas (football)
Copperas Cove High School
Michael Uini - University of Georgia (football)
Lorena High School
Collin Cook - National Guard/U.S. Army (military)
Avery Harris - Southwestern University (basketball)
Korah Ives - Eastern New Mexico University (volleyball/track)
Jadon Porter - Baylor University (football)
