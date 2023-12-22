Advertise
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 7-year-old child was killed in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon, police said.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the 3300 Block of of W. Lake Shore Dr.

A driver was traveling eastbound when the driver crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a second and third vehicle, police said.

The child who died at the scene of the wreck was riding in the second vehicle, according to police.

A description of the vehicles involved was not provided by police, but video footage recorded by KWTX at the scene shows what appears to be a badly damaged Ford heavy duty pickup and a mangled white wagon-style vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The families of those involved in the collision have been notified.

