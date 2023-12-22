Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 7-year-old child was killed in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon, police said.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the 3300 Block of of W. Lake Shore Dr.

A driver was traveling eastbound when the driver crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a second and third vehicle, police said.

The child who died at the scene of the wreck was riding in the second vehicle, according to police.

A description of the vehicles involved was not provided by police, but video footage recorded by KWTX at the scene shows what appears to be a badly damaged Ford heavy duty pickup and a mangled white wagon-style vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The families of those involved in the collision have been notified.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.