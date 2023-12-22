Classroom Champions: Meridian’s Brayden Wehmeyer

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - When it comes to getting things done, Meridian High senior Brayden Wehmeyer is a machine.

“If I see it and it’s there to do, then I might as well do it,” said Wehmeyer. “I get it done.”

Throughout his high school career, Brayden has participated in six different sports including football, baseball, and powerlifting. He hasn’t been powerlifting for that long, but he says it has helped him tremendously across the

“You’re always on the go, you know, you never really get a break,” said Wehmeyer. “It keeps you in shape. You never stop, always in shape, and you’re never out of shape. Then you’re ready to go for the next sport.”

Baseball is Brayden’s first love. Last year, he was an all-district utility player and was named District Defensive MVP for his work behind the dish. He’s only been catching for a couple of seasons, but Brayden catches on pretty quickly.

“Freshman year, we lost our senior catcher from the year before. I had never played catcher actually until our freshman year and then my coach was like, ‘Hey, you’re going to play catcher this year.’ It was kind of a new experience freshman year, but I enjoyed it. I picked it up really quickly, and honestly, I’m glad that it happened.”

One of Brayden’s best qualities is his ability to keep things light hearted. His powerlifting coach, Chaz Spivey, says Brayden is a blast to be around.

“They’re quick, they’re quick with it, and he’s one of them,” said Spivey. “He’s one that he’s right to it. If there is a joke to be said, he’s on top of it. Before I can even realize what the joke is, he’s on top of it. They’re all very funny, but he specifically is a very funny kid.”

To be quick-witted, you have to be smart, and Brayden is. He’s ranked second in his class and has made straight A’s since he was in elementary school, which all started from a few small rewards.

“My parents always used to tell me if I get all A’s, I can show my grandpa and he’ll give me some money,” said Wehmeyer. “I set the standard in elementary school, I set it early. Really, you just always have to improve from the standard.”

“He knows how to keep that balance,” said Spivey. “The high schoolers, they’re having a little rough time knowing the funny moments from the serious moments, but he’s 100% when you need him to be.”

Congratulations to Brayden Wehmeyer, you’re a Classroom Champion!

