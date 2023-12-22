Crews respond to structure fire in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home fire at 9:07 a.m. Dec. 21 12 East Avenue and arrived to find a single-story residential structure with heavy smoke and fire coming from the back portion of the structure.

Firefighters helped two residents evacuate from the home, while other firefighters on the scene began fire extinguishment efforts. The fire was reported under control at 9:38 a.m., say firefighters.

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation, and there were no injuries to firefighters.

Temple EMS was on the scene and assisted with the treatment and evaluation of the evacuated residents.

Investigators ruled the fire as undetermined and will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

