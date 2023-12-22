Good News Friday: December 22, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD wants to congratulate more than 60 of its students who earned Academic All-State and Academic All-District honors. Some of them even earned some these honors for multiple sports. The district says it is proud of their hard work on and off the court.

Benjamin Franklin once said “The world is run by the people who show up.” Waco ISD wants to congratulate its Waco High School students who have maintained perfect attendance in the 1st semester. Not every student is in this picture as they were in class taking an exam. The district says you’re missing out on learning if you ‘re not in school.

Killeen ISD is shouting out the Harker Heights High School counselors. This week, they earned the prestigious CREST award for counseling excellence from the Texas School Counselor Association! The award highlights exemplary counselor leadership which helps create a safe environment on campus for all.

The holiday spirit is stretching all across Central Texas. The Harker Heights High School Cross Country, Track and Field, Soccer, and Volleyball teams purchased gifts and toys for students at Maude Moore Wood Elementary. They also held a “Santa’s workshop” where kids painted and decorated cards, ornaments and bracelets.

Congratulations to Midway High School’s Alanna Schubert who’s a senior, Esther Kim who’s a junior and Glenn Eshelman who is a freshman, for earning one of the highest honors for music students in Texas. They have been selected from more than 70,000 students to join the 2024 All-State Orchestra. They will have a chance to perform in February in San Antonio.

