Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Group pushes for change in how police use body camera footage in officer shooting probes

FILE - A Los Angeles Police officer wears an on-body cameras during a demonstration for media...
FILE - A Los Angeles Police officer wears an on-body cameras during a demonstration for media in Los Angeles, Jan. 15, 2014. An influential policing think tank is pushing law enforcement agencies to change how they handle body camera footage after police shootings, saying officers should not be able to review video before making their first statements to investigators.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes,File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An influential policing think tank is pushing law enforcement agencies to change how they handle body camera footage after police shootings, saying officers should not be able to review video before making their first statements to investigators.

The Police Executive Research Forum changed its position in a report released Friday, nearly 10 years after the group was first tapped by the Justice Department to write guidelines for agencies adopting body cameras.

The technology has swept the country’s police since. Now 79% of the country’s local police work in departments that use them. They’re in use in all cities of more than 1 million people, and Portland, Oregon, became the latest major city to adopt them in November.

“Having a body camera in your department is now expected,” said Chuck Wexler, the group’s executive director.

The technology has been key in cases like the death of Tyre Nichols, where body camera footage showed how he was brutally beaten by Memphis, Tennessee, police who are now facing criminal charges.

Still, research on whether body cameras reduce police use of force overall have been mixed. Half of studies reviewed by the group showed officers with cameras tend to use force less often, but the rest of the studies showed no difference.

Friday’s report, an advance copy of which was provided exclusively to The Associated Press, also said departments should have clear policies on the release of video footage to the public. Of the 127 agencies it reviewed, only 14% had specific policies for releasing body camera footage of critical incidents.

The adoption of body cameras by police departments around the country increased sharply during the national outpouring of protest after the 2014 death of Michael Brown at the hands of police in Ferguson, Missouri.

“There was a lot of faith put in body cameras as a silver bullet to some of the problems that many police departments have,” said Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst at the American Civil Liberties Union. “But a lot of that promise has not been fulfilled.”

Allowing officers to view body-camera footage before speaking to investigators can allow their stories to change to fit the video, either though lying or subconscious distortion of how they recall the event.

“Policies like this one undercut the oversight function that the tool is supposed to play,” Stanley said.

Agencies have already been moving away from allowing viewing footage ahead of time, and the new recommendation could hasten that process, Wexler said. The research forum is now recommending a hybrid approach where officers give an early interview before watching the video, then come back and give more information during investigations of shootings or other uses of force.

Lorie Fridell, professor emerita of criminology at University of South Florida, supports that approach. Memories are imperfect, but cameras don’t always capture every angle and nuance, either. “We have the officers’ perceptions and memories, which are fallible, and we have the body camera documentation, which is also fallible,” she said.

Kevin Davis, chief of Fairfax County police in Virginia, also sees virtue in taking officers’ statements before showing them the footage.

“For the sake of community trust and transparency, why not do it that way?” Davis asked.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

Union Township police spread Christmas joy to woman they saved 8 years ago
Union Township police spread Christmas joy to woman they saved 8 years ago
A couple donated $250 to students at high schools in St. Louis.
Couple gifts students $250 for Christmas
Royden's Review on KWTX@4: Streaming suggestions for you and your family this holiday season.
Royden's Review on KWTX@4: Streaming suggestions for you and your family this holiday season.
KWTX@4: Sykora family invites you to their Christmas Eve Pancake Breakfast on Saturday,...
KWTX@4: Sykora family invites you to their Christmas Eve Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, December 23rd.