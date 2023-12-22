Advertise
HCSO: Alleged drunk driver breaks into Houston area home after crashing vehicle into their yard

By KHOU via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) - An alleged drunk driver crashed through a Houston resident’s front yard and broke into the home to seek help after the vehicle’s passenger died in the wreck, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

The driver was traveling at high speeds and flew over a culvert, landing in the front yard of the home, according to HCSO.

Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle, a woman, died at the scene due to the wreck.

Surveillance footage shows the vehicle crash into the front yard and hit a tree.

After the wreck, HCSO says the driver got out of the vehicle, broke into the home through a window and passed out on a bed.

Investigators say the couple who owns the home was present while everything unfolded.

“I imagine very scary at 3 o’clock in the morning you’re hearing what it sounds like a horrific car crash and then breaking glass. It was probably very traumatic for them,” said HCSO Sgt. B. Bondurant.

Investigators say prior to crashing in the front yard of the home, the driver hit a business’s property, damaging their construction materials.

According to CBS affiliate KHOU says the driver, identified as Daniel Alexander Rodriguez-Olivares, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Rodriguez has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, KHOU reports.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

