Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

A hippopotamus for Christmas: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippo

Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!(Tanganyika Wildlife Park)
By Jeffrey Lutz and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - An animal zoo and safari park in Kansas has introduced its newborn pygmy hippopotamus.

The Tanganyika Wildlife Park announced the 13-pound male calf was born on Dec. 14. His parents, Posie and Pluto, came to the zoo from different zoological facilities in Florida and have become key in safeguarding the critically endangered species.

The park said the birth of the calf is important since there is a strong need for male hippos in the breeding program, which is designed in hopes of preserving the species. Currently, it is reported that there are fewer than 3,000 known pygmy hippos worldwide.

Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!
Christmas came early at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park with the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus calf!(Tanganyika Wildlife Park via Facebook)

Posie and Pluto, the only pygmy hippo parents in Kansas, have lived at Tanganyika since 2014. This latest addition to their family marks their fourth calf. The parents’ other calves include Nessie in 2017, Yeti in 209 and Link in 2021.

Guests can visit the family in their habitat during the park’s operating season from March through November and even have the chance to feed them carrots during the park’s daily Hippo Feed.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

FILE - A woman visits a makeshift memorial outside Sparetime Bowling Alley, the site of one of...
Police knew man was a threat before mass shooting, police video shows, but they felt confronting him was unsafe
Porch pirates are impersonating Amazon delivery drivers in Minnesota.
Thieves are dressing like Amazon delivery drivers to snatch packages, victims say
Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the...
Gaza death toll surpasses 20,000 and Israel expands ground offensive despite pressure to scale back
It's milestone of working for McDonald's for a Florida woman.
A 75-year-old woman is celebrating 53 years at McDonald’s