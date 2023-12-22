Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Inaugural Bridge Street Plaza Soulful Holiday Celebration rescheduled for Dec. 30

KWTX@4: Poet Tonee B. Shelton recites "Holiday Time" and invites you to the inaugural Soulful Holiday Celebration. - 12.21.23
By Karina Kabalan
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bridge Street Plaza is ready to show off its holiday spirit after an extensive renovation.

The inaugural 2023 Soulful Holiday Celebration will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30th from 1 to 7 p.m.  

The event was originally slated for December 23rd, but was rescheduled as a result of inclement weather.

The celebration will feature food trucks, a vendor market, haircuts, local live music, movies and family-friendly activities.

Photos Ops, Christmas carols and face painting will also be available.  The entire event is free to attend.

Poet Tonee B. Shelton, who will perform at the event, joined KWTX@4 to share her poem “Holiday Time,” which she wrote to commemorate all the feelings of the holiday season. (Editor’s Note: Look for video of Shelton reciting the poem in the video segment attached above.)

 Shelton was also joined by District 2 Commissioner Pat Miller and Bishop Royce Montgomery.  

Commissioner Miller expressed her desire for the community to join in on the festivities. “I want our community to know what Bridge Street once was and why it was so important to the City of Waco to remodel it and make it a gathering place for the community to come to,” she said.

Bishop Montgomery said, “Me, being a Pastor, I like to see people in Fellowship.  I think this is a good way to bring people from Waco and the surrounding areas together.”

Bridge Street Plaza Soulful Celebration
Bridge Street Plaza Soulful Celebration(Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Robert Yancy, Jr and Leonor Priestle
Escaped Texas inmate captured; mother charged

Latest News

KWTX@4: Poet Tonee B. Shelton recites "Holiday Time" and invites you to the inaugural Soulful...
KWTX@4: Poet Tonee B. Shelton recites "Holiday Time" and invites you to the inaugural Soulful Holiday Celebration. - 12.21.23
(Photo by John Carroll)
McLennan Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser leaving, interim replacement found
KWTX@4: The Salvation Army Waco needs your help meeting Red Kettle Campaign goal this holiday...
KWTX@4: The Salvation Army Waco needs your help meeting Red Kettle Campaign goal this holiday season. - 12.21.23
KWTX@4: Combatting holiday loneliness, Barbie power, and more. - 12.21.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Combatting holiday loneliness, Barbie power, and more. - 12.21.23