Inaugural Bridge Street Plaza Soulful Holiday Celebration rescheduled for Dec. 30

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bridge Street Plaza is ready to show off its holiday spirit after an extensive renovation.

The inaugural 2023 Soulful Holiday Celebration will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30th from 1 to 7 p.m.

The event was originally slated for December 23rd, but was rescheduled as a result of inclement weather.

The celebration will feature food trucks, a vendor market, haircuts, local live music, movies and family-friendly activities.

Photos Ops, Christmas carols and face painting will also be available. The entire event is free to attend.

Poet Tonee B. Shelton, who will perform at the event, joined KWTX@4 to share her poem “Holiday Time,” which she wrote to commemorate all the feelings of the holiday season. (Editor’s Note: Look for video of Shelton reciting the poem in the video segment attached above.)

Shelton was also joined by District 2 Commissioner Pat Miller and Bishop Royce Montgomery.

Commissioner Miller expressed her desire for the community to join in on the festivities. “I want our community to know what Bridge Street once was and why it was so important to the City of Waco to remodel it and make it a gathering place for the community to come to,” she said.

Bishop Montgomery said, “Me, being a Pastor, I like to see people in Fellowship. I think this is a good way to bring people from Waco and the surrounding areas together.”

Bridge Street Plaza Soulful Celebration (Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.