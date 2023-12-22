Advertise
NFL denies Eagles security chief DiSandro’s appeal of fine, sideline ban, AP source says

Dom DiSandro, Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer and senior advisor to general manager...
Dom DiSandro, Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer and senior advisor to general manager Howie Roseman, looks on during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - The NFL has denied Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro’s appeal of a $100,000 fine in addition to banning him from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, a person familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The team has paid the fine, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter hasn’t been disclosed.

DiSandro has still been permitted to travel and perform all other work duties. The AP previously reported the suspension on Dec. 16. DiSandro can return for the postseason.

DiSandro pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and shouted at him after a reception in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 42-19 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 3. Greenlaw, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, popped up and reached over two officials to put his hand in DiSandro’s face.

Greenlaw was ejected and later fined $10,927 by the league for the unnecessary roughness penalty. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room to a rousing ovation from Eagles fans.

The NFL later sent a memo to teams reiterating a policy that states non-player personnel are prohibited from making physical contact, taunting or directing insults to opposing players or officials. The memo also said only game officials or coaches should try to break up altercations. The league said any violations could lead to fines or suspensions.

DiSandro met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell while waiting on the appeal process.

DiSandro joined the Eagles in 1999 and also serves as a senior adviser to general manager Howie Roseman. The 45-year-old DiSandro, a burly guy who prefers to keep a low profile but is often in front of television cameras, oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches and executives. He also directs security at the team’s training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics, and provides education on the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

