‘Salt, pepper and a whole lot of prayer’: Helberg BBQ reopens for business less than a month after devastating fire

Sausage prepared by Helberg BBQ staff for a drive through order
Sausage prepared by Helberg BBQ staff for a drive through order(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Helberg BBQ, one of the top destinations for craft barbecue in Central Texas, reopened for business with a new drive-through service less than a month after a devastating fire.

After announcing over Facebook that they would be open for business, many cars lined up in the morning to get the first orders of the day.

The Helbergs and their staff took orders as fast as cars lined up and served to-go orders as soon as they opened.

Owner Phillip Helberg says being able to serve again was nothing short of a miracle.

“We’ve worked really hard. Our team has worked really hard, but what you’re seeing happen is a miracle, truly. So we could not have dreamt up the scenarios that led to us being able to be open in less than a month,” Phillip said.

The restaurant received donated trailers to help get back on its feet, according to co-owner and wife of Phillip, Yvette Helberg.

“We are just one small bit of this community, and we are here because of our community,” Yvette said.

The Helbergs told KWTX they would not be able to open again without the support from their church and community.

“We’ve had other resources given to us,” Yvette said, “It has been absolutely overwhelming how people have helped us and surrounded us with so much love and support.”

Phillip said he will continue to have faith as their business continues and is thankful for the prayers and help they have received.

“It’s great to see how loved we are by the community and how loved these folks that we employ are and the product we put out. It is a big team effort, so we loved to see it and love to see that we haven’t been forgotten about.”

Helberg BBQ will be serving lunch only from Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. till they are all sold out and will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

