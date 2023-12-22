Advertise
Suspect speeds away from traffic stop, arrested after police chase

By KWTX Staff
Dec. 22, 2023
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been arrested after driving away from a traffic stop and leading police on a chase, according to the Killeen Police Department.

On Dec. 20, KPD officers say they performed a traffic stop on a blue Nissan Sedan for a traffic violation near Rancier Avenue and 10th Street.

When officers approached the vehicle, the driver drove off and a police chase ensued.

Police say the suspect continued driving down Hallmark Avenue at a high rate of speed, disregarding stop signs and other vehicles.

The suspect stopped his vehicle in the 200 block of Bryce Avenue and fled on foot.

Officers chased down the suspect and arrested him.

After the arrest, officers found a handgun in a nearby shed and $1106 on the suspect, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

