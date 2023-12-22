Texas Medical Board temporarily restricts license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy

WORTHAM, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Medical Board disciplinary panel has temporarily restricted, with notice, Michael Patrick Gallagher, who according to a court document, was acting as the medical director for Luxe Med Spa in Wortham when Jenifer Cleveland died after receiving IV therapy from the owner of the facility.

The panel decided this Dec. 18 after determining his continuation in the unrestricted practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.

They had temporarily suspended the medical license on Oct. 12

“The restriction was effective immediately. Dr. Gallagher is restricted to the practice of anesthesiology and is restricted from supervision and delegation in all circumstances. Dr. Gallagher shall not be permitted to supervise or delegate prescriptive authority to a physician assistant, advanced practice nurse, surgical assistant, or anyone regardless of whether they are licensed or not,” said the board.

Gallagher is also not permitted to delegate any medical acts to anyone under any circumstances.

According to the board, Dr. Gallagher failed to “properly supervise an unlicensed individual performing intravenous (IV) treatments, including administering prescription pharmaceutical solutions, resulting in complications that staff were not trained or prepared to manage, resulting in a patient’s death.”

The temporary restriction remains in place until the Board takes further action.

