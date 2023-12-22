Advertise
Traveling couple wins $225,000 with a lottery scratch-off while getting cup of coffee

A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A coffee break turned into a life-changing moment for a Kentucky couple thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Joselyn Bonilla and her husband turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $225,000 jackpot.

The couple purchased the winning ticket when they stopped for coffee at Cave Run Lakemart in the Morehead area while on their way back home after visiting family in North Carolina.

When Bonilla scratched the ticket in the car, she immediately saw a $6,000 win.

She continued and ended up finding $6,000 in every box along with an additional $45,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Bonilla said.  “We checked it using the app, and there it was!”

The lucky couple said they are expecting a baby and winning the lottery will allow the mother-to-be to stay home.

The Cave Run Lakemart also received a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

