Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco business owner returns valuable family heirlooms back to rightful owner

By Nate Smith
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of gold has been returned to the rightful owner after a crazy mix-up when a Waco man tried to repurpose some furniture.

As it turns out, the story of how this collection came into Lucas Fowler’s possession is pretty simple.

Fowler, who is one of the owners of “Lu and Home” in Waco was in Austin picking up a wine cabinet that he bought to re-sell in his store.

After picking up the cabinet, he loaded it up in his truck and brought it back up to Waco to clean up before he put it on his show room floor.

Upon further inspection, he found that collection of gold, which he estimates is worth 100′s of thousands of dollars.

After assessing the value of the gold, Fowler decided to drive back to Austin and give it back to the original owner.

I’m not going to lie,” Fowler said.

“Sure, an idea of ‘is this mine, like, did I just acquire this?’ came to me. And probably about 10 or 15 minutes that’s all I deliberate, and I’m like you know, I just don’t feel like this is the way. This is not going to be the way for me.”

Even after returning the valuables, Fowler says he felt a responsibility to tell the owner just how valuable his family heirlooms were.

“He was like ‘you know what? If you wouldn’t have brought these back to me, i would have just thought we lost them in the move,” said fowler.

“He was just super calm cool and collected about it. As we left I’m like, alright, i can’t just walk away without, like, ‘listen do you realize this is a 200,000 plus collection?’”

The original owner of the cabinet told KWTX over the phone that the gold belonged to his grandfather.

He also said that he was happy to know that there are people like Fowler in the world, who are willing to do the right thing, even when there’s a large amount of money involved.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Friday Morning FastCast
‘Cedar Fever’ season returns to Central Texas
HCSO: Alleged drunk driver breaks into Houston area home after crashing vehicle into their yard
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive