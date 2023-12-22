Waco business owner returns valuable family heirlooms back to rightful owner

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of gold has been returned to the rightful owner after a crazy mix-up when a Waco man tried to repurpose some furniture.

As it turns out, the story of how this collection came into Lucas Fowler’s possession is pretty simple.

Fowler, who is one of the owners of “Lu and Home” in Waco was in Austin picking up a wine cabinet that he bought to re-sell in his store.

After picking up the cabinet, he loaded it up in his truck and brought it back up to Waco to clean up before he put it on his show room floor.

Upon further inspection, he found that collection of gold, which he estimates is worth 100′s of thousands of dollars.

After assessing the value of the gold, Fowler decided to drive back to Austin and give it back to the original owner.

I’m not going to lie,” Fowler said.

“Sure, an idea of ‘is this mine, like, did I just acquire this?’ came to me. And probably about 10 or 15 minutes that’s all I deliberate, and I’m like you know, I just don’t feel like this is the way. This is not going to be the way for me.”

Even after returning the valuables, Fowler says he felt a responsibility to tell the owner just how valuable his family heirlooms were.

“He was like ‘you know what? If you wouldn’t have brought these back to me, i would have just thought we lost them in the move,” said fowler.

“He was just super calm cool and collected about it. As we left I’m like, alright, i can’t just walk away without, like, ‘listen do you realize this is a 200,000 plus collection?’”

The original owner of the cabinet told KWTX over the phone that the gold belonged to his grandfather.

He also said that he was happy to know that there are people like Fowler in the world, who are willing to do the right thing, even when there’s a large amount of money involved.

