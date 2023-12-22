Advertise
Zoo welcomes pair of critically endangered Amur tiger brothers

The animal care team said the brothers have distinct markings to identify them.(Photos by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (Gray News) - Amur tiger brothers have joined the Oregon Zoo’s family.

Brothers Luka and Dmitri were welcomed to the zoo this week.

According to the zoo, the 18-month-old big cats are settling in well and have already begun venturing outside to explore.

“We’re so happy to have Luka and Dmitri here,” said Amy Hash, who oversees the zoo’s tiger habitat. “They’re curious and playful and seem to be enjoying their new surroundings. Luka is calm and sweet, and Dmitri is a bit feistier.”

The tigers were born in North Dakota in 2022.

The animal care team said the brothers look very similar but the easiest way to tell them apart is by their distinct markings.

“Tiger stripes are unique to each individual, similar to our fingerprints,” Hash said.

Amur tigers are at serious risk of extinction, with only around 500 believed to remain in their native range.

The Oregon Zoo has been a Tiger Conservation Campaign partner since 2012, supporting efforts to restore tiger populations.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

