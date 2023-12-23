Another round of rain expected today

Hopefully you enjoyed the dry weather Friday, because another round of beneficial rain is headed our way this holiday weekend. Cloud cover thickened back up overnight and that kept us mild and muggy overnight. Saturday morning starts out with another round of patchy fog/drizzle. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s to low 60s.. To realize how warm that is for this time of the year, our normal HIGH temperature should be 59°. With temperatures around “normal” already this morning, get ready for another warm and muggy day for December standards. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s.

If you’re doing any traveling over the weekend, we have another round of rain and storms to get through that’s going to cause some travel slow downs as we inch closer to Christmas Eve. Thankfully, the wet and unsettled weather pattern looks to come to a close just in time for Santa and his reindeer to come into town! Rain chances return throughout the day Saturday and come to a close west to east Sunday morning or early afternoon. At this time, those Christmas Eve evening plans look good to go for Central Texans. As far as what we’re expecting in regards to those rain chances: Saturday morning will start out with some foggy and misty conditions. That should clear mid to late morning, but we could then see a few spotty showers begin to pop up around lunchtime into the early afternoon. After 2 or 3PM, we could see a wave of moderate to heavy rain lift north across Central Texas, ahead of a Pacific front that’ll bring another wave of rain in from the west starting Saturday evening and moving east through our area overnight into Christmas Eve morning. Thankfully the severe weather threat will remain low, but rounds of heavy rain, lightning, and some thunder will be possible. We could pick up another 0.5 to 2.5 inches of rain across our area Saturday into Sunday.

Again, as that Pacific cold front races through - Rain chances will end from west to east, with rain mainly staying east of I-45 by noon Sunday. Temperatures in the morning Saturday and Sunday will be near 60° with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s possible for the afternoon… So not feeling very Christmassy leading up to Christmas Day. Cooler and drier air will funnel in as Santa’s Sled blows through Central Texas. Christmas Day looks stunning and mostly sunny! Temperatures will drop back down into the low 40s for the morning and low to mid 50s for the afternoon, but strong northwesterly winds will make it feel much colder! For the final week of 2023 - We’re expecting more seasonable conditions with highs in the mid to upper 50s with lows down in the low to mid 30s! The forecast for next week is looking cool, dry, and quiet as we get ready to ring in the new year!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.