DPS investigating deadly crash in Coryell County

Texas Department of Public Safety.(KAUZ)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are currently investigating the cause of a deadly crash at US Highway 84 and Knowles road in Coryell County.

The DPS says at around 6:15 pm on Dec. 21 a Dodge Ram truck traveling eastbound on Highway 84 collided with a Honda Civic.

They say that due to slick road conditions the Dodge truck hydroplaned, crossed into the westbound lane, and hit the Honda.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 57-year-old Donna Marie Henry of Gatesville.

Henry was pronounced dead on the scene.

The DPS says that Henry’s next of kin have been notified.

