Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas

(CBS NEWS) - Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch was killed in a car crash in West Texas on Friday evening, her cousin Michael Lynch confirmed to CBS News.

Upright bass player Lynch founded the band alongside three other women in 1989, according to the band’s biography on Country Music television. The group recorded three albums together before Lynch left and was replaced by Natalie Maines.

In a 1992 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lynch told director Jim Ruddy the band is a group effort and she “hopes female harmony” makes a big comeback. Lynch talked about how they named the all-female country music band known for its intense harmonies and guitar playing, she said the group was driving around listening to Littlefeet and the lyrics had Dixie Chicken in them.

Lynch said it was suggested the band called themselves the Dixie Chickens, but everyone responded “Ooh, I don’t know about being called chickens,” so the girls shortened it to “Dixie Chicks.”

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.