Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas

(Canva)
By CBS News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS NEWS) - Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch was killed in a car crash in West Texas on Friday evening, her cousin Michael Lynch confirmed to CBS News.

Upright bass player Lynch founded the band alongside three other women in 1989, according to the band’s biography on Country Music television. The group recorded three albums together before Lynch left and was replaced by Natalie Maines.

In a 1992 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lynch told director Jim Ruddy the band is a group effort and she “hopes female harmony” makes a big comeback. Lynch talked about how they named the all-female country music band known for its intense harmonies and guitar playing, she said the group was driving around listening to Littlefeet and the lyrics had Dixie Chicken in them.

Lynch said it was suggested the band called themselves the Dixie Chickens, but everyone responded “Ooh, I don’t know about being called chickens,” so the girls shortened it to “Dixie Chicks.”

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

Fatal crash generic image
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Coryell County
Texas man sentenced to 3 years in prison for smuggling cocaine in cheese
At least 100 people stopped by for breakfast and to spend time with the community
Sykora Family Ford Dealership serves hot breakfast for the west community
Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS investigating deadly crash in Coryell County