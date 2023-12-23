Advertise
Lorena motorcyclist arrested after reaching speeds of 120 MPH during police chase, Lorena police say

(WCAX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A Lorena motorcyclist was arrested Friday afternoon after reaching speeds up 120 MPH during a police chase, according to the Lorena Police Department.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as a 24-year-old man, has been charged with felony evading.

On Dec. 22 at around 3:30 p.m., officers with LPD checked a motorcycle driving at 93 MPH on IH-35.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but police say the motorcyclist did not stop.

A chase ensued during which police say the motorcycle reached speeds of up to 120 MPH.

The motorcyclist was later arrested in a mobile home near Woodlawn Drive in Bruceville, according to LPD.

