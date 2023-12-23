Michigan State freshman point guard shot in leg while on holiday break in Illinois

Advertise
FILE - Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Nov. 28, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Fears is recovering after he was shot in the leg while on holiday break near his hometown and underwent surgery Saturday morning, Dec. 23, according to the university.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State point guard is recovering after he was shot while on holiday break near his hometown.

Freshman Jeremy Fears was shot in the leg sometime late Friday or early Saturday morning in the Joilet, Illinois, area, according to a statement from the university. Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo said in the statement that Fears underwent surgery Saturday morning and was resting comfortably.

“While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery,” Izzo said.

The Joliet Police Department did not immediately respond to voicemail and email messages from The Associated Press seeking details about the incident. The department had posted nothing about the shooting on its social media accounts as of early Saturday afternoon.

Fears posted a photo on his Instagram story of himself lying in what appears to be a hospital bed. The photo’s caption described the shooting as a “minor setback.”

Fears recorded a career-high 10 assists in the Spartans’ 99-55 victory over Stony Brook on Thursday. Players dispersed for the holiday break after that game.

Fears, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound former five-star recruit out of Joliet West High School, has appeared in all 12 of Michigan State’s games this season. He is averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds, according to the team’s website.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

