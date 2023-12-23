No. 10 Baylor closes down the Ferrell Center with 59-point win

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor ended their era in the Ferrell Center with a 107-48 victory over Mississippi Valley State Friday night.

The Bears snapped a two-game losing streak and even set a Ferrell Center record with 19 3-pointers made, breaking the arena’s previous record of 18.

Ja’Kobe Walter led all scorers with 26 points, shooting 5-9 from three. Jaden Nunn also added 15 points, tying his season high in three-pointers made with four. He and Walter both combined for five 3-pointers in the first three minutes as Baylor opened up the game on a 20-0 run.

The Bears will leave the Ferrell Center with an all-time record of 401-169 in the building. Baylor called it home for 35 years after it opened up back in 1988.

After winning #Baylor's final scheduled game at the Ferrell Center, @BUDREW is thankful for how the Ferrell has helped grow him, his family and Baylor basketball. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/UavOjyU5xS — Chad Vautherine (@chadvautherine) December 23, 2023

Baylor will get the next several days off heading into the holidays. They’ll return to the floor on Jan. 2 against Cornell, where they’ll open up the brand new Foster Pavilion, tipping off at 7 p.m.

