No. 10 Baylor closes down the Ferrell Center with 59-point win
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor ended their era in the Ferrell Center with a 107-48 victory over Mississippi Valley State Friday night.
The Bears snapped a two-game losing streak and even set a Ferrell Center record with 19 3-pointers made, breaking the arena’s previous record of 18.
Ja’Kobe Walter led all scorers with 26 points, shooting 5-9 from three. Jaden Nunn also added 15 points, tying his season high in three-pointers made with four. He and Walter both combined for five 3-pointers in the first three minutes as Baylor opened up the game on a 20-0 run.
The Bears will leave the Ferrell Center with an all-time record of 401-169 in the building. Baylor called it home for 35 years after it opened up back in 1988.
Baylor will get the next several days off heading into the holidays. They’ll return to the floor on Jan. 2 against Cornell, where they’ll open up the brand new Foster Pavilion, tipping off at 7 p.m.
