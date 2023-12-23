Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Wendy’s #12866 at 2724 West Loop 340 in Waco failed a renewal inspection with an 87.

According to the food safety worker, there was no detectable sanitizer in the dishwasher machine.

There was old food debris on the equipment.

The employees were using the “plunge-it” tool at the drive-thru ice-bin to collect water.

Also, there was no certified food manager on duty.

This place needed a re-inspection.

Homestead Market at 169 Halbert Lane in Waco failed a renewal inspection with an 81.

According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the meat market and near the cutting boards and slicers.

There was a VacMaster with old food debris on it and chemical spray bottles next to the scale.

And there were dead insects on the floor and inside the walk-in meat cooler.

The Homestead Bakery at the same address failed an inspection with an 80.

According to the food safety worker, the dishwashing machine needed an air-gap.

There was no detectable sanitizer in the dishwasher.

An employee was slicing the bread and bagging it with their bare hands, no gloves.

There were other issues as well.

Both of these places needed re-inspections.

Hat Creek Burger Company at 103 Archway Drive in Woodway failed an inspection with a 97.

Yes, it only received 3 demerits.

So why did it fail?

Apparently, the business hasn’t corrected some repeat violations.

According to the food safety worker, it needed to provide hot water at the hand sink in the kitchen and also in the women’s restroom.

The business needed to thoroughly clean the shelving inside the walk-in cooler because there was a black mold like substance on it.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Whataburger Restaurant #357 at 100 West Loop 340 in Waco.

This place is definitely a favorite of many.

It recently threw off commuters’ morning drive-thru breakfast routine when a small fire started and shut the business down for a few hours recently.

All is well now so those Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Double-meat Whataburger lovers; the Sweet and Spicy Bacon Burger and Taquito with Cheese fans can get their famous Texas fast-food fix.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

