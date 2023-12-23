Advertise
Sykora Family Ford Dealership serves hot breakfast for the west community

At least 100 people stopped by for breakfast and to spend time with the community
At least 100 people stopped by for breakfast and to spend time with the community
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) -Hot pancakes and sausage patties were prepared by the Sykora family Ford Dealership and their staff for the community.

Over a hundred people stopped by to see familiar faces and John Hurtick, a west resident, says their breakfast has gotten better every year.

“Pancakes and sausage of course, we love it! Obviously, they have been doing this for 20 something odd years, they’ve got it down to a science they know how to cook ‘em to make ‘em taste great, we love it.”

Those who attend often see familiar faces every year, but even newcomers, like Linda Schriber, enjoyed the experience and can’t wait to come back next year.

“It’s awesome it really is awesome. I am so glad my husband and I decided to come, we have seen it on TV for a number of years where they had this breakfast, but we just kind of blew it off you know? But now we came, and we are so thankful.”

Whether it’s your first time visiting or your fifth, the Sykora’s breakfast invites anyone who is looking for a meal or to spend time with others, and Ken Sykora says it’s another reason to give during the holidays.

“It’s kind of a big reunion and everybody comes out and it’s become so much more than we ever thought. And it’s just coming out, hanging out and seeing everybody, because some people may not have family in, so this is kind of everybody’s family.”

