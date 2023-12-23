Advertise
Temple woman warns others of scam calls impersonating family members

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple woman is warning others after a scammer called the woman and claimed to be her granddaughter in distress.

Linda Pfifer says the scammer sounded like her granddaughter and claimed to have been in an accident that killed a baby and needed help getting out of jail.

The scammer told the woman not to tell anyone due to embarrassment.

Pfifer says she hung up the phone and immediately called her son, who said no one was in trouble and everything was fine.

After making some additional calls, Pfifer discovered that no such incident had occurred.

“It made me angry and I was scared, I thought it was my oldest granddaughter and so I was really upset,” Pfifer said “But then I thought, she said she was embarrassed. If you killed a baby, would you say you were embarrassed?”

The call came from a 240 area code, which appears to be from Maryland.

Pfifer says she knows they can’t stop the scam calls, but she hopes to at least warn others about it.

