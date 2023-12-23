Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed one person in Coryell County on Thursday.

Texas DPS says a 29-year-old man from Robinson was driving a Dodge Ram truck eastbound on U.S. 84.

The truck was traveling at an unsafe speed for wet road conditions causing the vehicle to hydroplane, according to Texas DPS.

The Dodge Ram truck crossed into the westbound lane of U.S. 84 and Texas DPS says the truck collided into a Honda Civic.

Texas DPS say the driver of the Honda Civic, 57-year-old Donna Marie Henry of Gatesville, was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin have been informed.

A crash investigation into the incident is active and open.

Texas DPS reminds drivers to reduce their speed when driving in unfavorable road conditions and to remain cautious as millions of Texans hit the road for holiday travel.

