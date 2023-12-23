Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Coryell County

Fatal crash generic image
Fatal crash generic image(Source: KNOE)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed one person in Coryell County on Thursday.

Texas DPS says a 29-year-old man from Robinson was driving a Dodge Ram truck eastbound on U.S. 84.

The truck was traveling at an unsafe speed for wet road conditions causing the vehicle to hydroplane, according to Texas DPS.

The Dodge Ram truck crossed into the westbound lane of U.S. 84 and Texas DPS says the truck collided into a Honda Civic.

Texas DPS say the driver of the Honda Civic, 57-year-old Donna Marie Henry of Gatesville, was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin have been informed.

A crash investigation into the incident is active and open.

Texas DPS reminds drivers to reduce their speed when driving in unfavorable road conditions and to remain cautious as millions of Texans hit the road for holiday travel.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Texas man sentenced to 3 years in prison for smuggling cocaine in cheese
At least 100 people stopped by for breakfast and to spend time with the community
Sykora Family Ford Dealership serves hot breakfast for the west community
Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS investigating deadly crash in Coryell County