University High School students work towards obtaining certification in emergency response

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - University High School students enrolled in the disaster response class are working towards getting their certification in emergency response training to help during natural disasters, car accidents and more.

City of Waco firefighters worked with the students to help sharpen their skills through the use of high-pressured water hoses, fire extinguishers and other ways to keep fires from spreading.

Instructor Jefferson Gunn started teaching the class last year.

Last year 17 students became members of the certified emergency response team and another 37 were certified this year.

