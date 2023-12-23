WATCH: Man points gun at driver during road rage incident in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Shocking footage out of Temple shows a man pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened down the road from the HEB on 31st Street.

Video provided to KWTX by Little River Academy resident London Harris starts by showing two men having an argument while one of them is holding a gun.

The man holding the gun puts the gun away shortly after, but the two men continue arguing.

The video ends with the two men getting physical with each other before going their separate ways.

A third-party witness called Temple police but were unable to provide a license plate for either vehicle involved.

Instead, the witness provided police a description of the two vehicles.

KWTX spoke with Harris on the phone, and she says she hears about road rage in big cities all the time, but she never thought a small town like Temple would have this problem.

This incident comes soon after Whitney teen Louise Wilson, 17, was tragically killed in a road rage incident in Houston earlier this month.

Wilson was shot and killed by an angry driver while driving to Galveston.

