Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

WATCH: Man points gun at driver during road rage incident in Temple

(London Harris)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Shocking footage out of Temple shows a man pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened down the road from the HEB on 31st Street.

Video provided to KWTX by Little River Academy resident London Harris starts by showing two men having an argument while one of them is holding a gun.

The man holding the gun puts the gun away shortly after, but the two men continue arguing.

The video ends with the two men getting physical with each other before going their separate ways.

A third-party witness called Temple police but were unable to provide a license plate for either vehicle involved.

Instead, the witness provided police a description of the two vehicles.

KWTX spoke with Harris on the phone, and she says she hears about road rage in big cities all the time, but she never thought a small town like Temple would have this problem.

This incident comes soon after Whitney teen Louise Wilson, 17, was tragically killed in a road rage incident in Houston earlier this month.

Wilson was shot and killed by an angry driver while driving to Galveston.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

KWTX News 10 at Six
Helberg reopens for business after devastating fire
Raw Footage: Road Rage incident in Temple, Texas on Dec. 22, 2023
KWTX@4: Get ready for Fuzzy Friends Rescue's NYE Barkin' Ball 2023. - 12.22.23
KWTX@4: Get ready for Fuzzy Friends Rescue's NYE Barkin' Ball 2023. - 12.22.23
Royden's Review on KWTX@4: Streaming suggestions for you and your family this holiday season.
Royden's Review on KWTX@4: Streaming suggestions for you and your family this holiday season.