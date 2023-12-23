A wave of heavy rain expected tonight into Christmas Eve morning

If you’re planning on doing any holiday traveling throughout the rest of this weekend, allow for extra time to get to your destination safely as we have another round of beneficial rain heading our way Saturday evening into midday Christmas Eve. Now the holiday weekend won’t be a complete washout, but we do have some heavy rain in the forecast, which will ruin any outdoor plans until the rain clears. Thankfully, the wet and unsettled weather pattern looks to come to a close just in time for Santa and his reindeer to come into town! The holiday weekend started off soggy once again with a round of patchy fog and drizzle Saturday morning. We stayed cloudy and mostly dry into the afternoon after the morning fog cleared. A few spotty showers have been drifting north across Central Texas throughout the day. As we head into the evening, we could see a wave of rain and storms lift north across Central Texas. That round of rain looks to move out before midnight… But as we head into the overnight hours, another widespread wave of rain and storms will move in from the west and race east through Central Texas overnight into Christmas Eve morning.

As far as rain and storm timing goes: We should see a line of showers and storms enter our western areas around 2 AM , with the heavy rain nearing the I-35 corridor between 6 and 7 AM, and then the wave of rain pushing into the eastern half of Central Texas by 10 AM. Once the wave of rain passes through, you’ll be done with the rain. Areas along and west of I-35 will likely all be dry by mid to late morning, with rain activity pushing east of I-45 by midday. Thankfully the severe weather threat will remain low, but rounds of heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, and some thunder will be possible. We could pick up another 0.5 to 2.5 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts possible across our area. Periods of heavy rainfall could lead to minor flooding, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Use caution if you’re planning to be out and about for the first half of Sunday.

Again, the rain clears west to east out of Central Texas before the afternoon Sunday. We may see a few lingering spotty showers after the main wave of rain, but as a whole, most will be done with rain for the holiday weekend after that MAIN wave pushes through. We should also gradually see clearing of our skies thanks to westerly winds behind a Pacific cold front, which will pump in drier air for the afternoon. We’re mild and muggy Christmas Eve morning into the upper 50s and low 60s. For the afternoon, we should have highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Another cold front will move in from the northwest the night before Christmas, bringing back even cooler and drier air, giving chillier temperatures for Santa and his team of Reindeer as they deliver presents. As those winds turn from the northwest, cooler air will begin to dive south. That’s going to allow those temperatures to fall into the 40s and 50s for Christmas Eve evening plans. Strong north winds, possibly gusting up to 30 mph at times Christmas morning will give us wind chill values down onto the 30s! More sunshine is expected along with dry weather for Christmas Day. It will be much chilly with highs only warming into the low to mid 50s! By Christmas night, temperatures look to drop down to around freezing! Get ready for a crazy swing in temperatures over the holiday. We’re expecting more seasonable conditions with highs in the mid to upper 50s with lows down in the low to mid 30s! The forecast for next week is looking cool and fairly quiet as we get ready to ring in the new year! We’re keeping an eye on rain chances as we head into 2024. More to come on that!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.