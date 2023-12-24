Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Christmas came early for a Central Texas waitress after group leaves $4,500 tip

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) -Christmas came early for a local waitress after a group of Central Texans blessed her with a $4,500 tip.

While eating at Bubba’s 33, a group of Central Texans asked a manager at the restaurant if there was any waiter or waitresses who needed a Christmas blessing.

The manager recommended waitress Shyteryia Solomon as the perfect person to receive the tip.

The group was able to collect $4,500 through Venmo to gift to Solomon.

Solomon is a single mother of three kids and has recently lost multiple people close to her.

“Just like the manager described, despite the adversity shy has recently been through she waited on our table with a smile on her face,” said Lorena Chief of Police Scott Holt. “Very positive, very uplifting. It’s just amazing that we were in a position to help her.”

Solomon is described as an amazing person and an employee with a big heart.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Fatal crash generic image
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash in Coryell County
Texas man sentenced to 3 years in prison for smuggling cocaine in cheese
At least 100 people stopped by for breakfast and to spend time with the community
Sykora Family Ford Dealership serves hot breakfast for the west community