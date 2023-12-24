Christmas came early for a Central Texas waitress after group leaves $4,500 tip

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) -Christmas came early for a local waitress after a group of Central Texans blessed her with a $4,500 tip.

While eating at Bubba’s 33, a group of Central Texans asked a manager at the restaurant if there was any waiter or waitresses who needed a Christmas blessing.

The manager recommended waitress Shyteryia Solomon as the perfect person to receive the tip.

The group was able to collect $4,500 through Venmo to gift to Solomon.

Solomon is a single mother of three kids and has recently lost multiple people close to her.

“Just like the manager described, despite the adversity shy has recently been through she waited on our table with a smile on her face,” said Lorena Chief of Police Scott Holt. “Very positive, very uplifting. It’s just amazing that we were in a position to help her.”

Solomon is described as an amazing person and an employee with a big heart.

