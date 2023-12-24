Christmas light show put on by Woodway dentistry gives back to nonprofits

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Over the past couple weeks, KWTX has shined a light on some pretty impressive Christmas light displays across Central Texas.

But it’s not just homeowners who are showing off their creativity, WM Dentistry is also going all out this year while fulfilling an important mission.

”Each one of these lights can do any number of colors you can imagine, so over 100 colors per light,” Dr. Jeremy Morgan with the dentistry said.

The display, located off of Highway 84, features close to 13-thousand lights dancing to 7 different songs.

”We have one called ‘Like It’s Christmas’ and we have another called ‘It’s Raining Tacos,’ so we kind of covered the whole spectrum,” Dr. Morgan said.

Dr. Morgan said he started planning it all out back in July.

”Each light was individually placed and put into this diagram so it can make the different shapes and snowflakes and everything,” Dr. Morgan said.

It’s the second year he’s put on this show and it’s already starting to grow.

”So we’ve added in quite a bit, a mega tree and extra Christmas lights,” Dr. Morgan said. “We’ve probably added 3,000 to 4,000 lights this year.”

But the light spectacular isn’t just something pretty to look at. Dr. Morgan accepted Toys for Tots donations from onlookers and ended up donating an entire car load of toys for the cause. He’s still trying to raise $12,000 to donate to Caritas.

”We’re a few thousand short of our goal, if we hit we’ll be thrilled and I know those who benefit from it will as well,” Dr. Morgan said.

He hopes that, from now until the end of the month, families will come out to support the cause.

”It’s really a unique experience to be able to host something that brings so many different people together with so many different backgrounds together,” Dr. Morgan said.

The WM Dentistry Christmas light show, located at 8104 Woodway Drive, is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and remains free to the public.

