Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

County jail gets in holiday spirit with arrest of the Grinch on Christmas Eve

The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center(Evansville Police Departmemt)
By Aaron Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - It looks like the Grinch won’t be stealing anyone’s Christmas this year, according to a county jail in Indiana.

The Vanderburgh County Jail is having festive fun this Christmas Eve.

According to their recent jail records, the Grinch was arrested and booked into the jail on Christmas Eve morning and charged for court ordered confinement.

This continues a running joke from earlier this month when the Evansville Police Department put out a public service announcement after they accused the Grinch of stealing Christmas lights and decorations at the CK Newsome Center.

WFIE reached out to the jail for his affidavit and officials provided this statement:

“The Grinch was arrested on a court ordered confinement charge. At this time, we don’t have any further information … But he won’t be stealing Christmas this year!”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly wreck on Lake Shore in Waco
Child killed in head-on collision on Waco’s Lake Shore Drive
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Founding Dixie Chicks member Laura Lynch killed in car crash in Texas
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore

Latest News

Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Nearly 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war’s deadliest strikes
Security camera footage depicts person of interest in Paddock Mall shooting
Police: Victim in Florida mall shooting was targeted, search underway for person of interest
Impacts of the fighting are seen elsewhere and on Christmas celebrations in one of the world's...
Israel-Hamas war impacts Christmas
Choice Walters is missing after police say she was abducted by her mother.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio girl abducted by her mother